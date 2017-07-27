Football: Inter Milan cruise to 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in ICC Singapore

SINGAPORE - Inter Milan kick-started their International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore campaign with a 2-0 over German giants Bayern Munich.

In front of a 23,338-strong crowd at the National Stadium, the Italian Serie A side opened the scoring eight minutes into the game with a diving header by Eder Martins that left Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich no chance.

The Italian international forward broke away from his marker to head home the cross from winger Antonio Candreva.

The Italian defence continued to hold strong against the Bayern offence, especially from the left flank as French winger Franck Ribery tried to dribble past his opponents to no avail.

Eder doubled the scoreline in the 30th minute, with a right-footed volley into the back of the net off a cross from Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, as Inter went 2-0 up, going into half-time.

Straight after the break, Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti made four changes with Renato Sanches coming on for Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Muller for James Rodriguez, Marco Friedl for Rafinha and Javi Martinez for Mats Hummels, while Inter manager Luciano Spalletti made no immediate changes to his side.

The start of the second half saw Bayern - who beat Chelsea 3-2 on Tuesday - on the attack, but Inter held their nerve and kept the Bundesliga champions at bay to eventually win the match 2-0.

Inter Milan next face Chelsea on Saturday 7.35pm at the National Stadium in the final match to round off ICC Singapore.