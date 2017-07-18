Football: Inter Milan announce 28-man squad that will travel to Singapore for the ICC

SINGAPORE - Strikers Mauro Icardi and Stevan Jovetic will look to light up the Singapore National Stadium next week at the International Champions Cup (ICC).

Italian giants Inter Milan announced their squad consisting of mainly first-team players on Tuesday (July 18).

However, injured defender Davide Santon will not be travelling with the squad and will remain in Milan to receive treatment.

Luciano Spalletti's men will face off against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and English Premier League champions Chelsea from July 25-29.

Bayern also recently announced their squad which consists of the likes of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, and 2014 World Cup winner Thomas Muller.

Inter Milan squad for ICC:

Tommaso Berni, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Marco Pissardo, Cristian Ansald, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Joao Miranda, Jeison Murillo, Yuto Nagatomo, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar, Zinho Vanheusden, Federico Valietti, Iglesias Borja Valero, Marcelo Brozovic, Xian Emmers, Roberto Gagliardini, Naval da Costa Joao Mario, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Rigoberto Rivas, Gabriel Barbosa, Jonathan Biabiany, Antonio Candreva, Citadin Martins Eder, Mauro Icardi, Stevan Jovetic, Ivan Perisic, Andrea Pinamonti.