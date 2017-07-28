Football: Indonesian media company apologises after warning for streaming Bayern-Inter game live

SINGAPORE - Over 22,000 fans were glued to their seats at the National Stadium on Thursday night (July 27), watching Inter Milan carve out a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore.

But on Facebook, more than 100 fans were glued to the account of BolaSport.com, a website run by an Indonesian sport and entertainment media company. It was streaming the action from the seats live - and illegally.

A check with some representatives from BolaSport after the game confirmed that they had been warned by organisers and subsequently stopped the streaming immediately. They also deleted all videos from their social media platforms.

They also apologised profusely, saying they were not aware of the rules.

In the media guidelines for all accredited broadcasters, the media were instructed that "all non-rights-holders are strictly not allowed to do any filming during the match, and are prohibited from publishing any video material of the matches online".

This extends to members of the public who stream the match from their seats onto their private Facebook accounts.

Rights holders often pay large amounts of money to stream the matches legally.

On the terms and conditions of the ticket sale, available to ticket holders on the back of their stubs, it states: "Photography, video or sound recording of any kind is not permitted at and inside the venue. Promoter or SportsHub may evict or refuse entry to any ticket holder in possession of or using, any device capable of such recording."

Organisers of ICC Singapore were contacted last night but were unable to reply by press time.