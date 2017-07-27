Football: I want to win everything with Chelsea, says Alvaro Morata

SINGAPORE - He may have won almost everything there is to win as a footballer, but Chelsea's record signing Alvaro Morata remains hungry for more.

"I don't know (how many I will score), I just want to win as much as possible with Chelsea," said the forward. "Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and I am very happy to be part of the Chelsea family."

Morata was speaking at a Ericsson media event, where the communication technology specialist announced a partnership with local telecoms provider SingTel to boost mobile user experience.

Team-mates Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, as well as youngster Lewis Baker were also present as the football stars first showcased their freestyle skills before taking on Ericsson engineers in a game of Fifa.

Morata is Chelsea's record signing, joining the club off the back of a La Liga and Champions League double with Real Madrid. He is no stranger to trophies, winning a Seria A and Italian Cup double two seasons ago with Juventus.

It is this experience playing with top European teams which will help him in his transition to the Blues, says team-mate Azpilicueta.

Said Azpilicueta: "I'm trying to help him by sharing my experience here, but to be honest he doesn't need much help. He has played for top clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid so I will try to help off the pitch but on the pitch he knows what to do."

Having had to play second fiddle for most of his career, behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real, Morata, 24, is eager to finally be the main man at his new club.

"It is especially important this year to play in the first team. If I play well here at Chelsea, I will hopefully be selected for the World Cup (next year) which is a dream of mine. But I am not thinking so far ahead, I am just thinking of the present and now all I want to do is play well for Chelsea."

The Blues play their last pre-season game in the International Champions Cup on Saturday (29 July) against Italian side Inter Milan.