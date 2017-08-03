Football: 'I love you' - Messi bids farewell to Neymar on Instagram

BARCELONA (AFP) - Lionel Messi bid farewell to Neymar on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug 2) after the Brazilian striker told him and other Barcelona teammates he was leaving, saying it was a "huge pleasure" to have played with him.

The Catalan club confirmed on Wednesday that Neymar wanted to leave after weeks of intense speculation, taking the 25-year-old closer to a potential world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"It was a huge pleasure having shared all those years with you, my friend @neymarjr," Messi wrote on Instagram next to a montage of pictures of both football stars high-fiving, embracing or laughing.

"I wish you lots of luck in this new stage in your life. See you soon tkm," he added.

"Tkm" stands for "te quiero mucho" (I love you loads).

"Thanks brother. I will miss you man," Neymar replied on Instagram.

Speculation over Neymar's future has dominated the first few weeks of new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde's reign.

On Wednesday, the Catalan club insisted the Brazilian's €222 million (S$356 million) buyout clause must be paid.

Such a fee would smash the current record £89.3 million (S$160 million) Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last year.

The player's adviser Wagner Ribeiro said the fee would be paid "in the coming hours" and Neymar could be presented in Paris "this weekend."