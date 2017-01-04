Football: Hull City sack manager Mike Phelan

LONDON (AFP) - Hull City said they had "parted company" with manager Mike Phelan on Tuesday, with the club deep in trouble in the Premier League relegation zone.

"The club can announce this evening that it has parted company with head coach Mike Phelan," Hull said on Twitter. "The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course." The 54-year-old Phelan was only appointed as Hull boss on a permanent basis in October but Monday's 3-1 loss at West Brom left the club with just 13 points from 20 games.

"If we carry on that way, we're going to get punished in every game," Phelan told the Hull website after the latest loss.

"Playing well is irrelevant if you can't do the basics. We have to learn and grow quickly. We can't gift teams the opportunities that we do."

