Football: Holders Arsenal crash out of FA Cup to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's English goalkeper Jordan Smith (left) makes a save during the English FA Cup third round football match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on Jan 7, 2018.
Nottingham Forest's English goalkeper Jordan Smith (left) makes a save during the English FA Cup third round football match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on Jan 7, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Published
29 min ago

NOTTINGHAM, Britain (AFP) - FA Cup holders Arsenal were dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest on Sunday (Jan 7), losing a dramatic tie 4-2 in the biggest shock of the third round.

Eric Lichaj scored twice for the home team in the first half either side of a Per Mertesacker goal before Ben Brereton converted from the penalty spot to give Forest a 3-1 lead after the break.

Danny Welbeck gave the 13-time winners hope with just over 10 minutes to go but Kieran Dowell netted from the penalty spot again to seal a 4-2 win for the second-tier side over the Premier League visitors.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals