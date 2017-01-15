Football: Hernandez gives Silva winning Hull start

KINGSTON UPON HULL, United Kingdom (AFP) - Abel Hernandez scored twice as Hull City came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday (Jan 14) and give Marco Silva victory in his first Premier League game as manager.

Bournemouth, 6-1 victors in the reverse fixture, took a third-minute lead thanks to Junior Stanislas' penalty, but hosts Hull stormed back through Hernandez's double and a Tyrone Mings own goal.

It was Hull's first win in 10 league games and saw them climb from the foot of the table to 18th place, leaving them below fourth-bottom Crystal Palace on goal difference.

With successive league games against Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal to come, it was a timely win for Silva, who succeeded Mike Phelan as manager earlier this month.

Bournemouth, eliminated from the FA Cup by third-tier Millwall last weekend, dropped two places to 11th after conceding three goals for the seventh time in nine league games.

Hull's injury problems saw centre-back Harry Maguire aligned at right-back and he looked every inch the makeshift full-back as his clumsy challenge felled Ryan Fraser in the second minute at the KCOM Stadium.

Stanislas confidently dispatched the spot-kick for his first goal since his brace in October's reverse fixture.

The visitors looked eager to press home their advantage, with Harry Arter flashing a shot wide and Benik Afobe forcing Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic to block after running onto Artur Boruc's long kick.

But in the 32nd minute Hull drew level from their first clear-cut opportunity of the match.

Tom Huddlestone found Andy Robertson in space and the Scotland left-back's inviting cross was headed in at the back post by Hernandez, who had been without a league goal since August.

Hull finished the first half on top, forcing three corners in quick succession, and within five minutes of kick-off in the second half they were in front.

Robert Snodgrass picked out Hernandez wide on the right and the Uruguay international forced Mings back before curling in a low left-foot shot.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe took immediate action, sending on Callum Wilson and Joshua King for Afobe and Fraser.

But within minutes it was 3-1 as Huddlestone's shot struck the unwitting Mings and drifted into the net for an own goal.

Silva used the game's closing stages to hand debuts to new signings Evandro and Oumar Niasse, who replaced Snodgrass and match-winner Hernandez.