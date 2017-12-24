Football: Hamsik passes Maradona's Napoli scoring record

NAPLES, Italy (AFP) - Marek Hamsik on Saturday (Dec 23) scored his 116th goal in all competitions to overtake Diego Maradona as Napoli's all-time record goal scorer.

The 30-year-old Slovakian attacking midfielder has been at Napoli for 10 years and set the new mark just before the break in the Serie A leader's game against Sampdoria.

Hamsik picked up a Dries Mertens cross to give his side a 3-2 advantage heading into the second half at their San Paolo stadium.

Hamsik joined Napoli in 2007 as a 20-year-old and is now captain and a stalwart of the side hoping to win their first Scudetto since the days of Argentina legend Maradona.

Maradona took just seven years to score his 115 goals between 1984 and 1991, helping the team to their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.