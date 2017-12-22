Football: Gunners have more to prove in Liverpool clash

Statisticians can place great store on who is top and bottom at Christmas.

The more instructive and interesting issue this year may be who occupies the final Champions League position.

If Arsenal and Liverpool would probably privately settle for fourth place in May, each know that victory today would put them there at the halfway point in the season. It would also have the advantage of damaging a challenger's chances.

Both of these sides can testify to that. Liverpool won 4-3 at the Emirates Stadium on last season's opening weekend. It proved pivotal when they pipped Arsenal to fourth place by one point.

That victory was a reward for the Merseysiders' big-game excellence then, but now they have won only one game against an immediate rival: 4-0 over Arsenal in August.

They were so devastating then that Arsene Wenger was asked if he had ever been beaten so comprehensively in 21 years as Gunners manager.

The Frenchman did not provide a direct answer, but admitted his side were found wanting physically, technically and mentally.

They usually have been when they faced Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The German's side have won their last three meetings, scoring 11 goals.

The Gunners have been overwhelmed by Liverpool's pace, intensity and chemistry, looking unable to formulate an answer to a faster team. It is why, even though Manchester United inflicted Arsenal's only home defeat in nine months, Wenger's men may be outsiders. They have more to prove.

It may be as well that the Frenchman has belatedly reverted to a back four. Deploying a trio against Liverpool's front three backfired at Anfield.

Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey showed a lack of positional discipline in the centre of the pitch then. So while the Welshman is injured, it is vital someone adopts a defensive midfielder's position.

Wenger is unlikely to repeat one Anfield error, that of leaving Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

Instead, he ought to trust the Frenchman, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - who had abject games at Anfield in what threatened, with Manchester City's interest, to be the Chilean's final game in an Arsenal shirt - to be as devastating as they were against Tottenham, when Arsenal claimed their lone big-six scalp.

They could take advantage of the absence of Liverpool's best centre-back, Joel Matip.

Klopp has greater luxuries further forward. For all the talk of the "Fab Four", which irritates the German, he rarely fields all.

Sadio Mane, a regular scourge of Arsenal, might only be a substitute.

If so, it could allow Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose Gunners career did end in ignominious fashion in that 4-0 shellacking, a start.

And a seismic game might double up as a 90-minute examination if he made the right choice by trading Arsenal for Liverpool.

ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am