Football: Gross scorcher gives Brighton 1-0 win over Watford

LONDON (REUTERS) - Brighton & Hove Albion moved clear of the relegation battle after a second-half goal by German forward Pascal Gross gave the Seagulls a deserved 1-0 win over Watford in a lively Premier League clash on Saturday (Dec 23).

Gross delighted the home fans with a fierce low shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 64th minute, as it squeezed through Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes's hands and lifted Brighton into 12th place on 21 points from 19 games.

The result also snapped Brighton's seven-game winless streak while Watford, who have now taken only one point from their last six games, stayed 10th after a fourth successive defeat.

Gomes kept out a Connor Goldson header in a tight first half but Brighton pressed on relentlessly after the break and missed a string of chances either side of Gross's winner, with striker Tommer Hemed and centre back Lewis Dunk coming close.