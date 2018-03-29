Football: Greek club Paok's owner banned for 3 years and fined over pitch invasion with gun, team lose 3 points

ATHENS (AFP) - The owner of Greek club Paok has been banned for three years after storming onto the pitch with a holstered gun on his belt, the league organisers said.

The team from Thessaloniki were also docked three points and fined for Ivan Savvidis' actions, meaning they drop to third place in a tight championship race with AEK and Olympiakos.

The ruling, which also includes a €100,000 (S$161,500) fine for the Greek-Russian businessman and a separate €63,000 fine for Paok, is open to appeal.

Also on Thursday (March 29), the monitoring committee of global football body Fifa recommended the immediate suspension of Greece's football federation, according to a letter leaked to the Greek media.

The Greek league will resume on Saturday after being suspended on March 12 in the wake of the incident.

The clubs have agreed to a list of government demands, including point deductions and automatic relegation for clubs responsible for violence.