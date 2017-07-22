Football: Goalkeeper Randolph leaves West Ham for Middlesbrough

MIDDLESBROUGH (REUTERS) - Middlesbrough have signed goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham United on a four-year contract for a fee of five million pounds (S$8.85 million), the Championship team said on Saturday (July 22).

The Republic of Ireland international staved off competition from Spanish keeper Adrian at West Ham last season and played 22 Premier League games as the London side finished in 11th place.

But with his starting place in doubt after the arrival of Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan deal, Randolph has switched to Middlesbrough, who were relegated to the second tier.

The 30-year-old becomes Boro manager Garry Monk's sixth signing in the current transfer window as the club aim for an immediate return to the top tier. "I'm delighted to get it all signed and completed," Randolph told Middlesbrough's website.

"Arriving here and seeing the facilities, it's definitely a Premier League club. I want to come here and get the club back to where it belongs and be part of something special."