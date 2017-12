Football: Getafe dent Valencia's La Liga title hopes with surprise win

MADRID (Reuters) - Valencia wasted the chance to close the gap with La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points when they fell to their first defeat of the season on Sunday (Dec 3), losing 1-0 at Getafe despite playing 65 minutes with an extra man.

Getafe had a goal correctly ruled out for offside in the first half when Mauro Arambarri's distance shot was turned in by teammate Amath Ndiaye.

Moments later the home fans' frustration grew when midfielder Arambarri was shown a second yellow card and dismissed in the 25th minute.

But Getafe went ahead in the 66th minute through a distance shot from midfielder Markel Bergara, which took a big deflection off former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista and sailed over goalkeeper Neto into the net.

Valencia, who were missing decisive winger Goncalo Guedes and defenders Ezequiel Garay and Jeison Murillo through injury, and whose coach Marcelino was serving a touchline ban, struggled to create chances.

Their best efforts came from a series of free kicks from captain Dani Parejo, who struck the post and was three times denied by former Valencia goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Getafe's goalkeeper made one final save to thwart his old side in repelling a shot from winger Carlos Soler deep in injury time.

Valencia squandered the opportunity to profit from Barca's 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday. They remain in second place, five points behind the Liga leaders, who have 36 after 14 games.

Marcelino's side are only one point ahead of Atletico Madrid in third and three above Real Madrid and Sevilla who are fourth and fifth respectively.