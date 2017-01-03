Football: Germany midfielder Draxler joins PSG for €36m on 41/2-year contract from Wolfsburg

PARIS (REUTERS) - Germany midfielder Julian Draxler has joined Paris St-Germain on a 41/2-year contract from Wolfsburg, the French football champions said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was a member of the victorious Germany squad at the 2014 World Cup. "For the first time in my career I will discover a new country, a new league and I am very proud to take this step in one of the best clubs in Europe," Draxler said in a club statement.

The French media reported that he is joining for a transfer fee of €36 million (S$54.4 million).

Draxler has been hailed as one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation but has struggled for consistency. He could make his PSG debut against Bastia in a French Cup last-64 game on Saturday.

Draxler was booed by Wolfsburg fans last month in a home Bundesliga defeat by Hertha Berlin after he reiterated his desire to leave the club.

He was dropped from the squad for the following fixture, a trip to Bayern Munich that ended in a 5-0 defeat.

Draxler will compete for a place in the PSG starting line-up with France international Hatem Ben Arfa, Brazil winger Lucas and new Argentinian signing Giovani Lo Celso.

PSG have endured a difficult start to the season, finishing second behind Arsenal in the Champions League group stage and sitting third in Ligue 1, five points behind leaders Nice midway through the campaign.