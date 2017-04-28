Football: Game Changers issue closing statement ahead of FAS election

SINGAPORE - The Game Changers, the team fielded by Hougang United chairman Bill Ng for Saturday's (April 29) Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election, issued their closing statement on Friday evening (April 28).

In an open letter to the association's 44 affiliates, who will elect a new set of leaders for the first time in the FAS' history, the team said: "In less than 24 hours, you will have the opportunity, for the first time ever, to elect a new team to lead Singapore football for the next four years.

"This is huge responsibility, considering that what is at stake is the future of the game which we all love and have sacrificed so much for.

"It is our hope that you will vote for Team Game Changers.

"Football is a sport which binds us together as one Singapore, regardless of race, language or religion, and which cuts across age and gender. In other words, it is the one sport which will rally all of us together, as One Singapore.

"There is so much we can do together for Singapore football.And like we have shared on multiple occasions over the last few months, there is so much more we want to do.

"But first, we need your trust, and we need your partnership, to help us carry out the revamp and rejuvenation of Singapore football.

"As we have spoken and shared previously, these are the areas which we hope to bring about a great deal of change if we have that opportunity to lead the sport in Singapore."

Facing them at the election is Team LKT, led by lawyer and former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong. The election will be held at the Sports Hub.

Ng's team also reiterated their plan to revive Singapore football based on changes to administration, the technical aspects of the sport, revamping the S-League, more attention paid to the National Football League, generating more interest in women's football, enhanced player care, securing more facilities, more thorough talent scouting and commercialising football.