Football: Galaxy chief says 'doors open' for Ibrahimovic

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Los Angeles Galaxy president Chris Klein says the club's "doors are open" for Zlatan Ibrahimovic but the Swedish star wants to stay in Europe.

"We have an incredible relationship with Zlatan and his agent," Klein said on Friday (July 28) as the Major League Soccer club introduced new signing Jonathan Dos Santos.

"He loves our club, and he loves LA," Klein said.

"We have an interest in him. I think, for now, he wants to stay in Europe. Our doors are open for a player like that. We have rights to him in our league. We'll see where that goes."

Ibrahimovic was linked to a Galaxy move on July 13, when the Los Angeles Times reported the club could be nearing a deal that would make the player, currently a free agent coming back from a serious knee injury, the highest-paid player in MLS history.

On July 14, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told reporters in Los Angeles that Ibrahimovic would be given the chance to resurrect his United career after a double cruciate ligament injury cut short a successful first season.

Speaking during United's North American pre-season tour, Mourinho said Ibrahimovic could return to the club next season - also saying that despite suggestions of an MLS move the Swede preferred to stay in Europe.