Football: Francis Coquelin off to Valencia in £12m move, Jack Wilshere injured yet again

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Francis Coquelin is leaving Arsenal to join Spanish LaLiga side Valencia, the Premier League club's manager Arsene Wenger has said.

The combative midfielder, who has scored three goals in 160 appearances for Arsenal since his senior debut in 2008, has struggled to get games this campaign and featured in just seven league matches, coming on as a substitute in six of them.

"He goes to Valencia. He didn't get enough games with us this season. He had an opportunity. I let him go," Wenger said after Wednesday's (Jan 10) 0-0 League Cup semi-final, first-leg draw with Chelsea.

British media reports say that the Valencia have agreed a deal worth around £12 million (S$21.5 million) for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere suffered an ankle injury during the Chelsea stalemate and is doubtful for Sunday's Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

The England international appeared to have finally overcome an extended period of injury frustration by starting Arsenal's last six league games and captaining the side at Stamford Bridge but he was substituted in the second half.

Wenger rued his side's injury woes in midfield as Wilshere joined midfielders Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) and Mesut Ozil (knee) along with long-term absentee Santi Cazorla on the sidelines.

"I don't know if he'll be available on Sunday but it's definitely an ankle sprain," Wenger told reporters after the match.

"At the moment, we have five big injuries and we're hoping to get some back. The earliest to come back is Ramsey and that is quite welcome because it's an area we're a bit short.

"If we didn't lose Jack tonight, then we would have had Ramsey back and then maybe Ozil on Sunday, but we could look a bit short."

German international Ozil, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has missed both of Arsenal's Cup games in January amid increasing speculation about his future at the Emirates.

Ramsey last played in Arsenal's league draw with Southampton on Dec 10.