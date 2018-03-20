Football: France coach Didier Deschamps to discuss Paul Pogba's form at Manchester United

PARIS (REUTERS) - France's struggling Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba cannot be happy with his situation at the Premier League club, national team coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday (March 19).

The 25-year-old Pogba, who is preparing for friendlies against Colombia on Friday and World Cup hosts Russia next Monday, has been out of form under Jose Mourinho this season.

He has not started in United's last three games. He missed the match against Liverpool through injury, came on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat by Sevilla in the Champions League and was left on the bench in their FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Asked if he would try to restore Pogba's confidence during his time with the squad, Deschamps told a news conference: "It's not just Paul. This happens... that a player undergoes a specific situation in a club. It may be Paul, others at another time, and I will do as always, I will speak with them, to understand, because I do not have all the information.

"(Regarding Pogba)... I do not know why and how for now but obviously, this is a situation he won't appreciate in relation to everything he's done. The reasons can be many and varied. He can't be happy with what he's going through with his club."