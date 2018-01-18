Football: Fourth annual Women's Football Day back on March 11 at Serangoon Stadium

Female footballers in Singapore can mark International Women's Day and have fun on the field at the same time on Sunday, March 11.

The annual Women's Football Day this year will take place at Serangoon Stadium from 8am to 9pm, three days after the day that commemorates the movement for women's rights and which celebrates women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

The fourth edition of the event is organised by the Football Association of Singapore, ActiveSG and Serangoon Sports Centre and feature four categories - Women's Open seven-a-side, Girls' Under-17 and Under-12 five-a-side and Family three-a-side.

An FAS statement quoted Singapore Institute of Management student Claire Lim Wei Ling, who participated in the 2017 Open 7-a-side tournament, as saying: "Last year's Women's Football Day was a wonderful experience where I got to play football with the many teams gathered that day... I really enjoyed myself at last year's event and encourage all women and girls to head down to Serangoon Stadium this year to join in the fun!"

Entry is free in line with the FAS' aim of widening interest and participation in women's football. E-mail women_football@fas.org.sg by Friday, Feb 9.