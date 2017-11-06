Football: Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira, 25, dies from a suspected heart attack

LONDON (REUTERS) - Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25, the Premier League club announced.

The Brazilian joined the club in 2014 and made two first-team appearances before joining Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

"Dionatan was a hugely popular member of our squad and it's difficult to comprehend that he has passed away at such a young age," Stoke's chief executive Tony Scholes said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and friends at such a difficult time."

Media reports claimed the player died from a suspected heart attack on Sunday (Nov 5).