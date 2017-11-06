Football: Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira, 25, dies from a suspected heart attack

Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25 from suspected heart attack.
Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25 from suspected heart attack. PHOTO: FACEBOOK / DIONATAN TEIXEIRA
Published
3 hours ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25, the Premier League club announced.

The Brazilian joined the club in 2014 and made two first-team appearances before joining Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.

"Dionatan was a hugely popular member of our squad and it's difficult to comprehend that he has passed away at such a young age," Stoke's chief executive Tony Scholes said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and friends at such a difficult time."

Media reports claimed the player died from a suspected heart attack on Sunday (Nov 5).

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing