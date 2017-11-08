Football: Former Singapore, Arsenal stars promise to give their all at the Battle of the Masters

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - By his own admission, he is an Arsenal fan.

Come Saturday, former national striker Aleksandar Duric will put his club allegiances aside when he joins the Singapore legends in taking on former English Premier League players from Liverpool and Arsenal at the Battle of the Masters at the National Stadium.

The 47-year-old insisted that he and his teammates will not be awe-struck in the presence of their EPL counterparts and will give them a good run for their money.

"They played for the biggest clubs in the world. I didn't even have the opportunity to travel and watch EPL live, so being able to play against them feels amazing," said Duric during the Battle of the Masters match press conference on Wednesday

"But once the game starts, it won't be too friendly. We all want to win and like how we played football professionally, it's still in our blood to fight and win."

For former Arsenal and England full-back Nigel Winterburn, revenge is on his mind.

Last Sunday (Nov 5), the Liverpool Masters beat Arsenal Masters 3-1 in the Balikpapan Masters Cup in Indonesia.

He said: "I certainly hope that we can get revenge over Liverpool after the last game, because the loss showed us that Liverpool have played together lots of times.

"But I'm sure we'll entertain the fans with a good game of football, score some goals, and get that win."

The Battle of the Masters is also an excellent opportunity for the 53-year-old to catch up with his former team-mates.

He said: "The Battles of the Masters is a great chance for us all to get back together because we haven't seen some of them for a long time.

"We'll also be having some new members like Robert Pires, so we have a good mix and I'm looking forward to the game here."