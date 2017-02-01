Football: Former Real Madrid and Brazil star Roberto Carlos to visit Singapore on Feb 12

SINGAPORE - Former Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos, widely regarded as one of the best left-backs to play the game, will be in town on Feb 12 and 13.

The 43-year-old, who spent much of his playing career with Spanish giants Real Madrid, will make appearances on Feb 13 at the Stamford American International School and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central.

Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad is expected to join Carlos at ITE College Central in the morning, where both will talk about how football shaped their lives.

Carlos' visit is made possible by the Real Madrid Foundation Technical Academy, launched in 2013 in conjunction with ITE College Central.

Known for his powerful free-kicks and lung-bursting runs up and down the left flank, Carlos played for Real Madrid during the Galacticos era, alongside the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham and Brazil team-mate Ronaldo.

Carlos won three Champions League titles and four La Liga championships in 11 seasons with Real. He played 128 times for Brazil and won the Fifa World Cup in 2002.