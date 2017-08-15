Football: Former Manchester United centre-back Wes Brown signs for India's Kerala Blasters

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown will link up with Kerala's new head coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked with the him during his time at Old Trafford.
INDIA (REUTERS) - Indian Super League's Kerala Blasters have signed former Manchester United defender Wes Brown ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Kochi-based franchise said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was a free agent after making five appearances for Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship last season.

"Hello India, Happy Independence day! I'm coming soon to the exciting Indian Super League to play for Kerala Blasters," Brown tweeted, shortly after Kerala made the announcement.

A United academy product, Brown made 362 appearances for the first team between 1998 and 2011, winning five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

Brown, a former England international, will link up with Kerala's new head coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked with the him during his time at Old Trafford.

