Football: Former England manager Graham Taylor dies of heart attack, aged 72

LONDON (AFP) - Former England manager Graham Taylor has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 72, his family announced on Thursday.

Taylor made his name as the mastermind behind Watford's rise to the English top-flight in the 1980s and also enjoyed a successful spell as Aston Villa boss before spending three years as England manager.

"With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack," a statement from the Taylor family read.

"The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."