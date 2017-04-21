Football: Former England international defender and Spurs coach Ugo Ehiogu dies

Tottenham Hotspur under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44.
Published
2 hours ago

London (AFP) - Tottenham's under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The former England defender passed away after suffering a heart attack on Thursday.

Tottenham announced in a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu."

Ehiogu, capped four times by England, was being treated in hospital after collapsing at the Premier League club's training headquarters in north London.

Ehiogu, who starred for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough during his playing career, has been on Tottenham's coaching staff since 2014.

