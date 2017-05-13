Football: Five White Hart Lane classics through the years as Tottenham Hotspur bids farewell to famous ground

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham Hotspur will play their last match at White Hart Lane on Sunday before the famous old stadium is demolished to make room for a new arena.

Ahead of the clash with Manchester United, AFP Sport looks back at five of the best games from 118 years at the Lane.

1. Euro stars

After winning the double in 1961, Tottenham qualified for the European Cup and were drawn against Polish side Gornik Zabrze. The tie was almost over after the away leg as Tottenham trailed 4-0 with an hour gone.

Two late goals, however, gave Bill Nicholson's side a glimmer of hope and set up a stirring comeback in the decisive return in north London.

A Cliff Jones hat-trick and Bobby Smith's double helped seal an 8-1 demolition job and Tottenham went on to reach the semi-finals before losing to Benfica.

2. Glory Game

Hoping to win the Uefa Cup for the second time in their history, Tottenham had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Anderlecht in the first leg of the 1984 final, setting the scene for the one of the club's fabled European nights at the Lane.

Without key players Glenn Hoddle and Steve Perryman due to injury and suspension, Tottenham fell behind to an opener from Alexandre Czerniatynski in the second leg.

But Graham Roberts scored a dramatic 84th-minute equaliser to send the game to extra-time and then penalties, where goalkeeper Tony Parks made the winning save, tipping Arnor Gudjohnsen's spot-kick around the post to clinch the trophy.

3. Up for the Cup

Tottenham's most recent major trophy came in 2008 when Juande Ramos's side beat Chelsea in the League Cup final.

But for many Tottenham fans that Wembley triumph was only the second best moment of the cup run after a glorious 5-1 thrashing of bitter rivals Arsenal in the semi-final second leg.

After a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium, Tottenham were underdogs against an Arsenal side they hadn't beaten since 1999.

But, with the atmosphere red hot from the moment Jermaine Jenas bagged an early opener, they tore Arsene Wenger's team to pieces with further goals from Robbie Keane, Aaron Lennon and Steed Malbranque.

4. Taxi for Maicon

Just six months before their trip to north London, Inter Milan had won the treble, but the Italian giants were cut down to size as Gareth Bale announced his arrival as a world-class talent by tormenting Brazilian star Maicon in 2010.

With Bale dazzling down the flanks, Maicon's reputation as the world's best right-back was left in tatters as the Welsh prodigy set up two of Tottenham's goals in a 3-1 victory in the Champions League group stage.

Bale had scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture at the San Siro when Tottenham lost 4-3 but he was arguably even better this time - his pace, power and precision simply too hot for Maicon to handle, prompting mocking chants of "Taxi for Maicon" from the Tottenham faithful.

Rafael van der Vaart, Peter Crouch and Roman Pavlyuchenko were the scorers in one of Tottenham's most memorable European triumphs.

5. Bragging rights at last

After 22 years spent languishing in the shadow of the hated neighbours from down the Seven Sisters Road, Tottenham finally stole the spotlight from Arsenal with a 2-0 victory last month that ensured they would finish above the Gunners for the first time since 1995.

Mauricio Pochettino's side needed to win to keep pace with Chelsea in the title race but, in the last north London derby at the Lane, it was local bragging rights that fuelled a dynamic display capped by two goals in three minutes from Dele Alli and Harry Kane early in the second half.

Even if the title would eventually prove beyond Tottenham, this was the perfect finale for one of the English game's most hallowed cathedrals.