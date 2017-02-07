Football: First S-League match to be played at Sports Hub on Feb 26

SINGAPORE - The new S-League season will kick off at the Singapore Sports Hub on Feb 26, as the iconic Kallang venue will host its first S-League match between reigning champions Albirex Niigata and Tampines Rovers.

Before the Community Shield season-opener kicks off at 6pm, there will be activities at the Football Fanzone, located at the OCBC Square, from 2-6pm. The Fanzone will have activities booths organised by the S-League clubs and will feature appearances by their players.

There will also be a Community Shield kids' football tournament from 3-5pm. Out of the 12 teams participating in the tournament, eight are from the S-League clubs and the other four teams will comprise 40 children who are beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

And in an announcement made by the Football Association of Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 7), Great Eastern has renewed its title sponsorship of the S-League for two years (2017-2018). Great Eastern have been co-title sponsors with Yeo's since 2009.

Khor Hock Seng, Great Eastern's group chief executive officer, said: "At Great Eastern, we believe in making a meaningful difference.

"On and off the field, everyone, including the 40 children, can expect a memorable time."

Added Manu Sawhney, chief executive officer of the Sports Hub: "We look forward to more such opportunities to present local football at the Sports Hub in close collaboration with the FAS."