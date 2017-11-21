Football: Fifa panel hands life bans to three former officials for corruption

Three former officials from Guam, Nicaragua and Venezuela are the latest to be hit by Fifa bans.
Published
1 hour ago

ZURICH (Reuters) - Fifa's ethics watchdogs have banned three former officials from Guam, Nicaragua and Venezuela for life as part of efforts to address widespread corruption in the sport, the world football governing body said on Tuesday.

The latest officials to be hit by Fifa bans are Richard Lai, the former Guam Football Association president and a former member of the Fifa audit and compliance committee; Julio Rocha, the former Nicaraguan Football Association president and a former Fifa development officer; and Rafael Esquivel, former Venezuelan Football Association president.

All three men had pleaded guilty in the United States to separate federal charges ranging from wire fraud to racketeering and money laundering.

