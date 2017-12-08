Football: Fifa impose 1-year ban on Peru captain Paolo Guerrero for taking cocaine, will miss World Cup

(REUTERS) - Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss next year's World Cup Finals after being handed a one-year ban for taking cocaine, Fifa said on Friday (Nov 8).

The 33-year-old striker, who plays for Flamengo in Brazil, had been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Buenos Aires in October.

World football's governing body said in a statement its disciplinary committee had found that Guerrero had violated article six of the organisation's anti-doping regulations.

Cocaine is categorised as a stimulant and is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency list of performance-enhancing substances.

Peru qualified for the World Cup Finals for the first time since 1982 by beating New Zealand in a two-legged play-off.

Guerrero missed both of those matches.

His ban will be back-dated to Nov 3 and will apply to international, domestic and official friendly fixtures.