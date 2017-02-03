Football: FAS to hold community coaching course from Feb 23-26

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that registration is open for the Premier Skills Community Coaching Course, which will be held from Feb 23-26 at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Targeted at those who have little or no experience in coaching but would like to get involved in football and coaching, it will be conducted from 8.45am to 5.00pm daily.

In line with FAS' goal to make coaching accessible to a wider base of participants, registration will be free for participants of this course, with 36 slots open to beginners on a first-come-first-served basis.

The course will be run by selected coaches from the FAS Cubs grassroots programme, Sport Singapore and the British Council.

On the last day of the course, participants will get to put what they have learnt into practice by planning and conducting a Community Festival for children between eight and 14.

To register, please write in to grassroots_football@fas.org.sg with the following information by Friday, Feb 10: Full name, age, occupation/experience in football, and shirt size.