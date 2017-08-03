Football: FAS names new deputy general secretary

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has appointed Yazeen Buhari as their new deputy general secretary.

This will be the 39-year-old's second spell at FAS, having previously been the head of development in 2016.

Said Yazeen: "I am very happy to be back with the FAS, to work with the new executive committee and council. I have confidence and also share in their vision to improve Singapore football at all levels, and to bring our national teams to greater heights."

The ex-referee was formerly working with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and also worked with Sport Singapore and Singapore Athletics in the past.

Yazeen's return to the local scene was welcomed by FAS vice-president S. Thavaneson.

He said: "The FAS Council is very pleased that Yazeen has decided to rejoin the FAS. We are confident that he will add value, and we look forward to working with Yazeen."

Yazeen will be responsible for overlooking the FAS Strategic Plan 2017-2021, as well as engaging and managing key stakeholders of local football and overseas bodies such as Fifa, Asian Football Confederation and the Asean Football Federation.

FAS general secretary Winston Lee has been under police investigation since April, as a person of interest in a probe into suspected misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru FC, and a purported attempt by a senior club official to obstruct the completion of audits into S-League sit-out clubs.