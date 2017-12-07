Football: FAS disciplinary committee hearing for brawl at NFL Div 1 match set for Dec 12

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday (Dec 7) announced that a disciplinary committee hearing has been convened next Tuesday (Dec 12) for a brawl involving Yishun Sentek Mariners FC and Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association (Safsa) at a National Football League Division 1 match at Jalan Besar Stadium on Nov 12.

The clubs have been officially issued letters notifying them and their players of the appropriate charges by the FAS.

Due to the nature of this particular disciplinary case and the fact that a Yishun Sentek official - Yakob Hashim - is a member of the FAS Council, the national governing body has appointed an independent panel comprising two senior and experienced lawyers Mohamed Muzammil and Mohan Das Naidu to conduct investigations into the incident.

They were tasked from Dec 2 to draft the charges, present the evidence to prove the charges and to make all necessary submission on behalf of the FAS at the disciplinary committee's hearing.

They have since finalised all the charges against all relevant parties concerned and are ready to present all the necessary evidence at the disciplinary committee hearing.

The clubs and the individuals charged have been given up till 48 hours prior to the hearing on Dec 12 to respond to the charges.