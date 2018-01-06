Football: FAS clarifies role of independent panel in NFL disciplinary case

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) sent out a 680-word press statement on Saturday night (Jan 6), in response to its council member Yakob Hashim's claim that "many things were not transparent" in the local football governing body.

These allegations were made in a Today report published on its website on Thursday whereby Yakob took issue with the manner that the FAS has handled a disciplinary matter involving Yishun Sentek Mariners, a National Football League (NFL) club that he manages.

The case involves a brawl between Yishun and the Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association (Safsa), with the FAS appointing an independent panel to handle investigations, and the presentation of evidence.

While Yakob saw no need for this move, the FAS asserted in its statement on Saturday that it is vital because a conflict of interest situation has arisen.

It asserted in the statement that its own competitions department usually investigates and makes submission to its disciplinary committee (DC) that fulfils the role of a judge in a court of law.

But because the FAS competitions department comes under the purview of the FAS council that Yakob is a part of - and he is also part of the organisation the defendants in the case hail from - an independent panel is critical because the FAS "is committed to being a transparent organisation."

The FAS statement further moved to clarify the role of the independent panel made up of senior lawyers Mohamed Muzammil and Mohan Das Naidu who took up the role on a pro bono basis.

"The appointment of these independent "prosecutors" is constitutional and within the powers of the (FAS) executive committee (exco)," said the statement that clarifies that the panel act as prosecutors, not judges.

The FAS exco comprises president Lim Kia Tong, deputy president Bernard Tan, and their four vice-presidents. These six, along with nine other members - including Yakob - make up the FAS council.

The FAS DC has failed to reach a verdict after three hearings, and it will convene again on Monday.

Yakob could not be reached for comment.

Yishun and Safsa were involved in a brawl in a league fixture on Nov 12, with the FAS suspending the fixtures of both teams before FAS allowed for a resumption. Yishun would go on to claim the NFL championship ahead of Safsa on the final day of competition.