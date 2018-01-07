Football: Fallen giants Leeds suffer another shock FA Cup exit, this time at fourth-tier Newport

Newport County's Shawn McCoulsky scores their second goal against Leeds United in the FA Cup third round on Jan 7.
Newport County's Shawn McCoulsky scores their second goal against Leeds United in the FA Cup third round on Jan 7.PHOTO: REUTERS
(REUTERS) - Fourth-tier Newport County stunned former FA Cup winners Leeds United with a last-gasp 2-1 win in the third round to spark a joyous pitch invasion at their Rodney Parade ground on Sunday.

The Welsh club seemed to have earned themselves a replay as the clock ticked into the 90th minute but Shawn McCoulsky's header sparked wild celebrations.

Leeds, sixth in the second-tier Championship, went ahead through Gaetano Berardi's ninth-minute strike and appeared to be heading through until Conor Shaughnessy's own goal 15 minutes from the end.

After McCoulsky's headed winner, Leeds' day went from bad to worse as they had Samuel Saiz sent off in stoppage time.

It is the second season in succession that Leeds have suffered a humiliating exit in the Cup after losing to minor league Sutton United in the fourth round last time.

