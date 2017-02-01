Football: Fabian Orellana, who scored 37 goals for Celta Vigo before being sidelined for a 'lack of respect', joins Valencia

MADRID (AFP) - Chilean international Fabian Orellana joined Spanish Primera Liga club Valencia on loan from Celta Vigo on Tuesday after being cast aside by Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo.

"According to the agreement reached with Celta Vigo, the player will come on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy," Valencia said in a statement.

"If that is taken up, he will be tied to the club until June 30, 2019."

Orellana was a key part of the Celta side that achieved their highest La Liga finish for a decade in sixth last season.

However, Berizzo said before Celta's shock 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey earlier this month that Orellana would never play for him again due to an "unacceptable lack of respect".

Orellana scored 37 goals and provided 27 assists in 172 appearances with Celta since 2013.

Valencia have edged away from the relegation zone in recent weeks under caretaker boss Voro, but a 3-1 defeat at Las Palmas on Monday left Los Che still only six points above the drop zone in 15th.

Earlier on Tuesday, Celta added to their squad with the signing of 22-year-old Danish midfielder Andrew Hjulsager from Brondby.