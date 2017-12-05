Football: FA Cup hots up with Liverpool-Everton derby draw as big teams join the fray

LONDON (AFP) - Liverpool will host city rivals Everton for the second time inside a month when they face off in the third round of the FA Cup in early January after the draw was made on Monday.

Liverpool - who beat Everton in the 2012 semi-final, their last FA Cup meeting - also host their struggling neighbours in the Premier League next Sunday.

Everton have had a torrid time in the Premier League so far this season and failed to progress to the knockout stages in the Europa League, although they have the survival specialist Sam Allardyce now installed as manager.

Adding extra spice is a tense relationship between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Allardyce, with the latter making disparaging remarks about the German in the past.

Klopp, though, offered an olive branch last week, wishing Allardyce - who has brought in former Liverpool midfielder and coach Sammy Lee onto his staff - well in his new job.

Liverpool have beaten Everton on both the occasions they have met in the final in 1986 and 1989.

Their overall head-to-head FA Cup record has seen them clash on 23 occasions, with Liverpool winning 10, Everton seven and six games drawn.

Elsewhere, holders Arsenal's first challenge is an away trip to second tier Nottingham Forest while Premier League leaders Manchester City face a potentially tricky home tie with Burnley.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League giants to face second-tier opposition with Manchester United at home to Derby County and last season's beaten finalists Chelsea away at Norwich.

Several Premier League sides could fall prey to giant-killing exploits.

Inconsistent Southampton travel to second-tier Fulham, and struggling West Ham and Swansea are away at third-tier high-fliers Shrewsbury and Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Rest of the draw (ties to be played from Jan 5-7): Ipswich v Sheffield United, Watford v Bristol City, Birmingham v Burton, Brighton v Crystal Palace, Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough, Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan, Coventry v Stoke, Newport v Leeds, Bolton v Huddersfield, Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford, Brentford v Notts County, QPR v MK Dons, Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom, Doncaster v Rochdale, Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon, Middlesbrough v Sunderland, Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester, Blackburn or Crewe v Hull, Cardiff v Mansfield, Stevenage v Reading, Newcastle v Luton, Millwall v Barnsley, Wycombe v Preston,, Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday.