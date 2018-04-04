Football: Ex-England midfielder and Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkins dies at 61

LONDON (THE GUARDIAN) - Ray Wilkins, the former England midfielder, has died at the age of 61.

Wilkins, whose clubs included Chelsea, Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers and Rangers in a 24-year playing career that spanned three decades, fell ill after suffering a cardiac arrest last month and had been in a critical condition in St George's Hospital, in Tooting, south-west London.

"Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed," the Premier League club said on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have learnt that former England midfielder Ray Wilkins has passed away, aged 61," added the Professional Footballers' Association.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the PFA are with his family and friends."

A winner of 84 England caps, Wilkins played at two World Cup Finals. He became the fourth player sent off for England when he was dismissed during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico in a game against Morocco.

Wilkins - known in the game by his childhood nickname "Butch" - played for 12 clubs and was on the coaching staff of several more, but is commonly associated with Chelsea.

He started his career there and spent six years with the Blues, while also having numerous stints as assistant manager. On one occasion, he led the side on a caretaker basis.

Wilkins also managed QPR, Fulham and Jordan and had most recently been working as a pundit.