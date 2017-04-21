Football: Ex-England defender Ehiogu collapses at Spurs training ground

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham's under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu is in hospital after the former England defender collapsed at the club's training ground on Thursday (April 20).

Ehiogu, who starred for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough duing his playing career, has been on Tottenham's coaching staff since 2014.

The 44-year-old, capped four times by England, needed treatment after becoming ill while working at the Premier League club's training headquarters in north London.

"We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our training centre earlier today," a statement on Tottenham's website read.

"Our under-23's coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family." Ehiogu made over 200 appearances in a nine-year stay with Villa, helping them win the League Cup in 1994 and 1996.

He joined Middlesbrough in 2000, spending seven years there and winning the League Cup again in 2004.

Ehiogu also played for West Bromwich Albion, Leeds, Glasgow Rangers and Sheffield United before retiring in 2009.n