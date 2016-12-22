Football: Everton's Lukaku on verge of signing new deal

Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrating after scoring a goal against Watford during their EPL match on Dec 10, 2016.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 22, 2016

(REUTERS) - Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is on the brink of a sealing a new deal with the Premier League club, the Belgian's agent Mino Raiola has said.

The 23-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2019, had been strongly linked with a return to former club Chelsea during the close season.

"With Everton, we have 99.9 per cent reached terms. It is a question of putting the details on the paper," Raiola told talkSPORT.

Everton, who are ninth in the league, face champions Leicester City on Monday (Dec 26).

