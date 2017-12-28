Football: Everton agree on £25m fee with Besiktas for hot Turkey striker Cenk Tosun

(THE GUARDIAN) - English Premier League football club Everton have agreed to a £25 million deal (S$45 million) with Besiktas to sign Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, with the 26-year-old set to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract when the transfer window reopens on Jan 1.

Despite an unbeaten run of seven matches that has pulled them clear of the relegation battle since Sam Allardyce's arrival at Goodison Park, Everton have scored just 24 goals in the Premier League this season and have been searching for a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku following his departure to Manchester United in the summer for an initial £75 million.

Another attempt to sign Arsenal's Olivier Giroud was rebuffed earlier this month, with Arsène Wenger keen for the France international to remain at the Emirates, leading to a formal approach for Tosun last week.

Toffees manager Allardyce has tracked the former Eintracht Frankfurt and Gaziantepspor player for some time and recommended him to Crystal Palace, who subsequently had a bid rejected in the summer. But a brilliant season for Besiktas that has seen Tosun score 13 times - including four in the Champions League as his club reached the knockout stages - has seen his stock rise considerably.

Everton's offer of an initial £15 million was rejected last week before an agreement was struck on Tuesday, with Besiktas set to receive around £20 million up front and another £5 million in performance-related clauses. It is understood that Tosun's father and agent accompanied him to the club's Finch Farm training ground on Wednesday to discuss personal terms and complete his medical.

Born in Germany, Tosun joined Eintracht Frankfurt's youth system in 1997 but made only one appearance for the first team before moving to Gaziantepspor in 2011, where he spent three seasons. He joined Besiktas in 2014 and has scored 41 goals in 96 matches.

UEFA Champions League goal of the season - Cenk Tosun

Despite making two appearances for Germany's Under-21 side, Tosun opted to play for Turkey at international level and has eight goals from his 24 appearances.