Football: EPL legends help raise $18,000 for ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - He laughs, he grimaces, he dives to his left and right, sometimes in slow motion for comedic effect. And there was no doubt that Gilberto Silva had brightened the day for 17 children receiving aid from The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (SPMF).

Together with other former English Premier League players like ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Rami Shabaan, and Liverpool duo David James and Stephane Henchoz, the quartet sportingly went in goal to stop spot-kicks punted at them from donors on Thursday (Nov 9) afternoon's Score For Charity event at Great Eastern Centre Atrium at Pickering Street.

A total of $18,000 was raised for the SPMF, which supports underprivileged children.

Former Arsenal and Brazil international midfielder Gilberto, 41, said: "This is a great event, especially when you are doing charity for children. I've always enjoyed that, to be involved in this. As I came to Singapore, why not do it?"

He, Shabaan, James and Henchoz along with several of their former club team-mates are in Singapore for the weekend's Battle of the Masters football friendly tournament at the National Stadium.

Great Eastern's managing director for group marketing Colin Chan said: "As a life company, Great Eastern really wants to be relevant in the communities where we work and for a number of years, we have been promoting health and wellness.

"This is a huge opportunity to reinforce these values and give back to the community. We are very happy that the kids benefiting from The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund are here and they are having a good time."