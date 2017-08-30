Football: English FA charges Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic over violent conduct

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - The English Football Association (FA) has charged Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for an alleged act of violent conduct during last Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham United, the governing body said on Tuesday.

Serbia international Mitrovic was involved in an 80th-minute incident with West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini while challenging for the ball at St James' Park.

The incident was not seen by match officials but was caught on camera and the footage was reviewed by a panel of three former elite referees.

The 22-year-old was charged after a unanimous decision was reached and has until Aug 30 to respond.

Mitrovic will miss Newcastle's trips to Swansea City and Brighton and a home game against Stoke City should he receive a three-match suspension.