Football: England hit by 3 more withdrawals for Germany, Brazil friendlies

LONDON (AFP) - Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson are the latest withdrawals from England's injury-hit squad for friendlies against World Cup holders Germany and five-time winners Brazil, the Football Association said on Tuesday (Nov 7).

Gareth Southgate's men kick-off their World Cup preparations with back-to-back Wembley matches against the international heavyweight teams over the coming week.

Tottenham's Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Harry Winks have already withdrawn from the initial 25-man squad, with England receiving three further setbacks on Tuesday.

"Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph have returned to their club after being ruled out of England's forthcoming fixtures," a statement from the FA read.

"Liverpool's Jordan Henderson will also miss out on the back-to-back games against Germany and Brazil at Wembley Stadium through injury."

England play Germany on Friday and Brazil on Nov 14.