Football: Emre Can hints at possibility of Liverpool contract extension despite Juventus link

(THE GUARDIAN) - Emre Can has claimed he may sign a new contract with Liverpool despite Juventus' belief they will land the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of this season, having resisted several attempts by Liverpool to extend his four-season stay.

Juventus have been repeatedly linked with the 24-year-old and are confident he will move to Turin on a proposed five-year deal.

But Can, who could sign a pre-contract agreement with the Italian Serie A champions this month, maintains his future is undecided and that negotiations are ongoing with his current employers among others.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer," he said.

"I haven't signed anything with anyone. I am talking with everyone. Of course, I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club.

"What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on the scene, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team."

Can produced a commanding performance on Sunday (Jan 14) when Liverpool ended Manchester City's 30-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield.