Football: Emre Can hints at possibility of Liverpool contract extension despite Juventus link

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can tussling for the ball with Everton's Wayne Rooney, during their FA Cup match on Jan 5, 2018.
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can tussling for the ball with Everton's Wayne Rooney, during their FA Cup match on Jan 5, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

(THE GUARDIAN) - Emre Can has claimed he may sign a new contract with Liverpool despite Juventus' belief they will land the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of this season, having resisted several attempts by Liverpool to extend his four-season stay.

Juventus have been repeatedly linked with the 24-year-old and are confident he will move to Turin on a proposed five-year deal.

But Can, who could sign a pre-contract agreement with the Italian Serie A champions this month, maintains his future is undecided and that negotiations are ongoing with his current employers among others.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer," he said.

"I haven't signed anything with anyone. I am talking with everyone. Of course, I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club.

"What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on the scene, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team."

Can produced a commanding performance on Sunday (Jan 14) when Liverpool ended Manchester City's 30-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Stylish rooms with a view of Kuala Lumpur's city skyline
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals