Football: Embattled Spanish federation boss Angel Maria Villar steps down from Uefa post

ZURICH (REUTERS) - Suspended Spanish football federation boss Angel Maria Villar has resigned as vice-president and an executive committee member of Uefa, European football's governing body said on Thursday.

Villar, his son Gorka and two other football federation executives were detained on July 18 on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents.

He was denied bail.

Villar, also a senior vice-president of global football body Fifa, has denied all the allegations.

Fifa did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"Angel Maria Villar (has) tendered his resignation as vice-president of Uefa and member of the Uefa Executive Committee with immediate effect," Uefa said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"Following his resignation, Villar will no longer have any official functions at our organisation."

Uefa said its president, Aleksander Ceferin, had accepted Villar's resignation and had thanked him for his many years of service to European football.

"In view of the ongoing court proceedings in Spain, we have no further comments to make on this matter," the statement said.

Villar, a former Athletic Bilbao and Spanish international midfielder, had headed the Spanish federation for 29 years and was re-elected for an eighth term in May.

It has named Juan Luis Larrea as its interim president after Villar was suspended by the state sports body, the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), on Tuesday.

Villar had been a member of the Uefa executive committee since 1992 and ran for the presidency last year, but later withdrew his candidacy.