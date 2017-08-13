Football: Dele Alli and Ben Davies give Spurs 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign on track with a clinical 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle United on Sunday after Dele Alli scored one goal and helped create the other at St James' Park.

Alli broke the deadlock on the hour after newly-promoted Newcastle had Jonjo Shelvey sent off in the 48th minute for stomping on the England midfielder.

He set up the second for left-back Ben Davies along with Christian Eriksen.

A tepid contest devoid of goalmouth action in the opening half sprung to life after Shelvey was dismissed for a petulant stomp on Alli, who pulled all the strings for last season's Premier League runners-up.

He swept home Eriksen's inch-perfect cross and then helped the Dane carve open the home team's defence with a quick one-two which left Davies with a simple finish from seven metres.