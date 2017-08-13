Football: Dele Alli and Ben Davies give Spurs 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Dele Alli scores his team's first and the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 13, 2017.
Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Dele Alli scores his team's first and the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
40 min ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign on track with a clinical 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle United on Sunday after Dele Alli scored one goal and helped create the other at St James' Park.

Alli broke the deadlock on the hour after newly-promoted Newcastle had Jonjo Shelvey sent off in the 48th minute for stomping on the England midfielder.

He set up the second for left-back Ben Davies along with Christian Eriksen.

A tepid contest devoid of goalmouth action in the opening half sprung to life after Shelvey was dismissed for a petulant stomp on Alli, who pulled all the strings for last season's Premier League runners-up.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

He swept home Eriksen's inch-perfect cross and then helped the Dane carve open the home team's defence with a quick one-two which left Davies with a simple finish from seven metres.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice