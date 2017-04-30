Football: Decimated Manchester United held by lowly Swansea as injury jinx strikes again

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (in red) tussling for the ball with Swansea's Top Carroll (left) and Gylfi Sigurdsson during their EPL match on April 30, 2017.
ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish suffered a blow on Sunday as relegation-threatened Swansea City came back for a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney put United ahead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after Marcus Rashford was ruled to have been brought down by Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

But Swansea earned a potentially important point when Gylfi Sigurdsson curled in a magnificent free-kick in the 79th minute.

United's injury woes continued to mount however with defenders Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly both taken off during the game.

