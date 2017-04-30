Football: Decimated Manchester United held by lowly Swansea as injury jinx strikes again

ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish suffered a blow on Sunday as relegation-threatened Swansea City came back for a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney put United ahead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after Marcus Rashford was ruled to have been brought down by Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

But Swansea earned a potentially important point when Gylfi Sigurdsson curled in a magnificent free-kick in the 79th minute.

United's injury woes continued to mount however with defenders Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly both taken off during the game.