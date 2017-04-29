Football: David Moyes hints at exit as Sunderland face up to life in the Championship

(GUARDIAN) - David Moyes has indicated he may leave Sunderland at the end of the season.

His team could be relegated to the Championship on Saturday (April 29) and the manager was non-committal when asked whether he would definitely be in charge in August.

"I would say that I would make that decision at the end of the season," he replied.

"Because, at this moment in time, it would be the wrong time to say that. I just have a situation where we need to see how things are at the end of the season. I will assess the situation at the end of the season."

Sunderland host Bournemouth on Saturday and will go down if they fail to at least match Hull City's result at Southampton.

Sections of the Sunderland fans at Wednesday's 1-0 derby defeat by Middlesbrough turned on Moyes, the owner Ellis Short and the players, but Moyes said the supporters' view would not shape his decision on his future.

There were also calls for his dismissal during the home game against West Ham this month.

"It will never be because of the supporters," he said.

"I totally appreciate supporters because I'm a football supporter, and I take responsibility. But I also feel that the responsibility should be shared and, if it was only directed at the manager, then I would be saying it's probably not correct.

"But, being a football supporter, the manager is probably an easy target - that's it. I'm the public front. Twelve months ago, everyone was saying the best appointment was David Moyes. No one was saying it wasn't.

"It has changed a bit in the last couple of weeks, maybe before that, because of the position we're in but you keep going in these situations. You don't enjoy it. But there's only one place I want to be on Saturday and that's somewhere around my technical area."