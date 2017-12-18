Football: Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon charged with assault after brawl

LONDON (AFP) - Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and possessing a weapon after a fight erupted near a nightclub at the weekend.

Puncheon was arrested in the early hours of Sunday (Dec 17) and taken into custody after officers were called to the disturbance in Reigate, a town near London, Surrey Police said.

The 31-year-old had reportedly been partying with friends at a nearby nightclub beforehand.

A police spokesman said Puncheon had been charged with a "public order offence - causing fear or provocation of violence, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault".

According to The Sun newspaper, the nightclub issued a statement that said Puncheon attended the venue with friends but, after it had closed, door staff intervened in a fight in the street about 50m away and police were called.

A police spokesman confirmed officers attended an incident at 2.20am but would not disclose further details.

Puncheon was released on bail and is due to appear in court on Jan 5.

Puncheon has played 11 times for Roy Hodgson's team this season, last appearing on Nov 18 against Everton.